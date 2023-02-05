Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Military monument almost complete in Trussville

Founder Mark Davis says the project will be completed and dedicated on Memorial Day Weekend.
Founder Mark Davis says the project will be completed and dedicated on Memorial Day Weekend.(WBRC)
By Russell Jones
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A monument to honor the sacrifice of military members who died during the war on terror is nearly complete in Trussville.

Veteran’s Park in Trussville already honors those who served our country, but now it’s also home to The Alabama Fallen Warriors Monument.

The project, years in the making, is close to being finished.

The columns are complete, and they will represent those killed in action.

Pavers on the ground have the names of veterans who died a non-hostile death.

Eventually, the monument will also have multiple bronze busts representing both.

Founder Mark Davis says the project will be completed and dedicated on Memorial Day Weekend.

“The children that grow up in Trussville will be able to see it,” said Davis. “This will be a destination point for Alabama; people will see our Alabama veterans and their sacrifices.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The PACT Act is being called the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. It...
‘The enemy wasn’t always human’: Up to 8 million vets entitled to PACT Act toxic exposure benefits
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
Cody Allen McLaren is charged with manslaughter in connection to a deadly vehicle wreck in...
Man accused of driving under the influence in deadly Prattville wreck
Source: WBRC video
Hundreds of inmates freed as part of state’s early release law
10 million assets in Alabama unclaimed
10 million assets of unclaimed property available in Alabama

Latest News

Russell Forest Run
14th annual Russell Forest Run, not your average 5K
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
Students were a Jeff Davis High School Saturday creating a mural for the Montgomery Clean City...
MPS students help create mural encouraging a clean city
The Auburn Police Department is excited to announce the release of APD Deck, a set of...
Auburn Police Department releases collectible K9 trading cards