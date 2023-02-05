MPS students help create mural encouraging a clean city

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several art students spent their Saturday morning at Jefferson Davis High School creating a mural for the Montgomery Clean City Commission.

The mural says, “Keep Montgomery clean and beautiful,” as a way to encourage people to keep trash and debris off the streets and neighborhoods in the Capital City.

“Litter encourages disease,” said Clean City Commissioner Alan Grove, “It also encourages crime, so by beautifying the city, we decrease crime, and we improve the aesthetic environment.”

Grove added using the youth to spread the message will encourage other youth and young adults to understand the importance of not littering.

The Clean City Commission has also used social media to spread the message.

The murals will be posted in different parts of the city.

If you want to plan a clean-up, you can contact Neighborhood Services at (334) 625-2175, and trash bags, grabbers, and volunteers will be provided.

