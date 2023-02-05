Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

MPS students help create mural encouraging a clean city

By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several art students spent their Saturday morning at Jefferson Davis High School creating a mural for the Montgomery Clean City Commission.

The mural says, “Keep Montgomery clean and beautiful,” as a way to encourage people to keep trash and debris off the streets and neighborhoods in the Capital City.

“Litter encourages disease,” said Clean City Commissioner Alan Grove, “It also encourages crime, so by beautifying the city, we decrease crime, and we improve the aesthetic environment.”

Grove added using the youth to spread the message will encourage other youth and young adults to understand the importance of not littering.

The Clean City Commission has also used social media to spread the message.

The murals will be posted in different parts of the city.

If you want to plan a clean-up, you can contact Neighborhood Services at (334) 625-2175, and trash bags, grabbers, and volunteers will be provided.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Allen McLaren is charged with manslaughter in connection to a deadly vehicle wreck in...
Man accused of driving under the influence in deadly Prattville wreck
The PACT Act is being called the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. It...
‘The enemy wasn’t always human’: Up to 8 million vets entitled to PACT Act toxic exposure benefits
Site of proposed Salvation Army shelter
Montgomery neighborhood association opposes proposed homeless shelter
Family of 12-year-old killed in Phenix City says they’re ‘torn to pieces’
Family of 12-year-old killed in Phenix City says they’re ‘torn to pieces’
10 million assets in Alabama unclaimed
10 million assets of unclaimed property available in Alabama

Latest News

LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
The Auburn Police Department is excited to announce the release of APD Deck, a set of...
Auburn Police Department releases collectible K9 trading cards
D.A.T.S.M.O.M.
Advocate, pediatrician react to study showing increased autism diagnosis rates
Advocate, pediatrician react to study showing increased autism diagnosis rates
Advocate, pediatrician react to study showing increased autism diagnosis rates