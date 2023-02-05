Prattauga Art Guild to host Art with a Heart of Soup fundraiser

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattauga Art Guild will hold their annual “Art with A Heart” soup event fundraiser for the Autauga Interfaith Care Center food bank on Saturday, Feb. 11th.

The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Prattville Creative Arts Center at 342 South Chestnut Street. Admission to the event is free, but they ask that you donate a non-perishable food item to the AICC food bank.

The Art With A Heart event will feature soups from local restaurants and handmade bowls by local artists and members of the community. For a $10 or more donation, you will get a cup of soup from a local participating restaurant and a handcrafted bowl from one of their many talented artists.

The event also will feature a soup cook-off with teams and individuals competing for the Golden Bowl, Silver Ladle, People’s Choice awards, and a chance for bragging rights for 2023.

While you are tasting soups, you can enjoy an exhibit of artwork by local artists representing a variety of artistic styles. There are original paintings, clay pieces, photography, and more that will be on display, and some will be available for sale.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Autauga Interfaith Care Center food bank to help to refill their shelves after the recent holidays and to help the community after the recent devastating storms.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.