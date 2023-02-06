3rd generation graduate of Holtville High returns as teacher

HOLTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) – Lyndee Antley is a Holtville-native “born and bred.” She is also a third-generation graduate of Holtville High School.

“My grandfather went here. My parents and my husband and I both graduated from Holtville High School,” Antley said. “I actually met my husband at Holtville High School.”

Her special connection to the school led her back to these classrooms as an Algebra teacher.

“I love this age, and I love working with kids,” she said, “but, it’s also just the fact that I get to walk in the same hallways, I get to teach in the same classrooms that I learned in, it just makes it mean that much more to me.”

Lyndee Antley originally started her career in accounting and realized that she needed to be at “home” at Holtville High.

“I just decided that accounting was too boring for and I wanted to do something else, something a little more impactful,” she said.

Antley uses her math and accounting skills to help students with complicated math concepts. She said she loves when it just “clicks” for her high schoolers.

“Math something that’s hard for a lot of people and sometimes, their confidence is low when it comes to math,” Antley said, “I like to be able to bring up their confidence and see that light bulb moment when they realize that they really can do it.”

