Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast.

Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile.

During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be learning the physical characteristics of the future route with stops in Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula. The test runs will continue for several months.

No start date for the passenger train service has been announced.

