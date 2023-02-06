Bed, Bath & Beyond to close Montgomery, Opelika stores

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bed, Bath & Beyond will close its stores in Montgomery and Opelika as the embattled home-goods retailer weighs filing for bankruptcy.

These locations were not on the list of 87 store closures the company released last week. The chain also announced plans to shutter about 150 locations last summer.

The Montgomery store moved to the EastChase Market Center in 2008 after spending about a decade on the Eastern Boulevard.

The closure will mark another blow to the shopping center, which lost neighboring Dick’s Sports Goods in July. Dick’s later reopened the store as a clearance outlet.

The Opelika store has been a part of the Tiger Town lifestyle center since the mid-2000s.

The Opelika Bed, Bath & Beyond store is slated to close. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

As of Saturday, all items at both stores were 10% off with all sales final. The stores are longer accepting coupons — excluding rewards members.

The Montgomery and Opelika stores had merchandise at 10% off over the weekend. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A Bed, Bath & Beyond spokesperson told CNN the company missed an interest payment last week as the struggling chain fights to stay in business.

Closing dates for the Montgomery and Opelika locations weren’t immediately available.

