First Alert: Warming up ahead of rain/storms returning later this week

Sunshine is abundant Monday, but clouds creep back into the forecast soon...
First Alert 12: Temperatures warm ahead of midweek rain/storms.
By Amanda Curran
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We may be kicking off our full workweek in February, but it won’t feel much like the second month of the year! Both early morning lows and afternoon highs will gradually build each and every day... we’re warmer than normal right now, but we will only get milder ahead of returning rain chances. This is all happening ahead of a cold front that will bring showers and thunderstorms back into Alabama Wednesday into Thursday.

After a bit of a brisk start, our Monday afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine; temperatures soar into the 60s and low 70s!

A mix of sun and clouds is expected Tuesday with afternoon highs once again warming to either side of 70°. Clouds blanket the area Tuesday night with lows in the 50s.

Highs Wednesday will soar well into the 70s ahead of the previously mentioned cold front, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky expected during the day. Rain and a few thunderstorms are possible as we push towards the afternoon hours... showers build in coverage through Wednesday night.

This system looks to linger across the area during the morning Thursday, but is expected to clear the area late Thursday with cooler overnight lows rushing back into our area.

By the end of the workweek, temperatures will have cooled back down into the lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky, but we will be tracking another quick moving system that looks to bring more precipitation to the area late Friday into next Saturday. Lows Friday night will be in the 30s and 40s with a shower or two possible.

Clouds thin as we start next weekend with drying conditions expected on Saturday, with afternoon highs will be much cooler in the 50s with breezy winds and overnight lows dropping into the 30s. Sunday remains dry but chilly. Highs will warm into the 50s and 60s under a fair sky.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

