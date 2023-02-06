Free legal clinic to support Autauga County tornado victims

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Bar Association has announced a free legal clinic to support victims in Autauga County impacted by last month’s tornado.

Officials said the clinic will provide assistance regarding the estates of those killed in the storm, as well as advice to victims concerning all legal matters.

“We all know someone who was affected by the recent, tragic storms in Autauga County; the Autauga County Bar Association is honored to do our part in helping our neighbors in such a difficult moment in their lives,” said Kyle Shirley, president of the Autauga County Bar Association. “Lawyers provide services during some of life’s most difficult moments. It is our desire that those who have been so tragically affected by the recent storm will be able to get their legal questions answered.”

The bar association said Autauga County Probate Judge Kim Kervin has arranged for any court filing fees associated with the estate of someone who died because of the storm to be completely covered by the Alabama Probate Judges Association.

The event will be held Thursday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Autauga County Commission Chambers, which is in the county administration building on N. Court Street in Prattville.

