Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Free legal clinic to support Autauga County tornado victims

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Bar Association has announced a free legal clinic to support victims in Autauga County impacted by last month’s tornado.

Officials said the clinic will provide assistance regarding the estates of those killed in the storm, as well as advice to victims concerning all legal matters.

“We all know someone who was affected by the recent, tragic storms in Autauga County; the Autauga County Bar Association is honored to do our part in helping our neighbors in such a difficult moment in their lives,” said Kyle Shirley, president of the Autauga County Bar Association. “Lawyers provide services during some of life’s most difficult moments. It is our desire that those who have been so tragically affected by the recent storm will be able to get their legal questions answered.”

The bar association said Autauga County Probate Judge Kim Kervin has arranged for any court filing fees associated with the estate of someone who died because of the storm to be completely covered by the Alabama Probate Judges Association.

The event will be held Thursday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Autauga County Commission Chambers, which is in the county administration building on N. Court Street in Prattville.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Hundreds of inmates freed as part of state’s early release law
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
ALEA reminds drivers about the Child Restraint Law
The Newtown Community Center is a popular place for kids to play and churches to host events.
Montgomery seeking to revamp aging community centers
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says

Latest News

Montgomery police have charged a man with manslaughter after an incident Sunday.
Man charged with manslaughter in Montgomery incident
Mrs. Antley, you're the week's Class Act!
3rd generation graduate of Holtville High returns as teacher
FILE - Then-Republican candidate for Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales speaks during an...
Election skeptics slow to get sweeping changes in GOP states
The Montgomery Bed, Bath & Beyond store is slated to close.
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close Montgomery, Opelika stores