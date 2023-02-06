Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man charged with manslaughter in Montgomery incident

Montgomery police have charged a man with manslaughter after an incident Sunday.
Montgomery police have charged a man with manslaughter after an incident Sunday.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man with manslaughter after an incident Sunday.

According to police, Raviteja Goli, 23, is charged in the death of Akhil Sai Manhankali, 25.

The charge is related to an incident on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. on the Eastern Boulevard. Police say officers were called after a report that someone had been shot. Manhankali was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Goli was identified as a suspect, taken into custody at the scene, and placed into the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bail.

No other information surrounding the incident has been publicly released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Hundreds of inmates freed as part of state’s early release law
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
ALEA reminds drivers about the Child Restraint Law
The Newtown Community Center is a popular place for kids to play and churches to host events.
Montgomery seeking to revamp aging community centers
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says

Latest News

Mrs. Antley, you're the week's Class Act!
3rd generation graduate of Holtville High returns as teacher
FILE - Then-Republican candidate for Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales speaks during an...
Election skeptics slow to get sweeping changes in GOP states
Free legal clinic to support Autauga County tornado victims
The Montgomery Bed, Bath & Beyond store is slated to close.
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close Montgomery, Opelika stores