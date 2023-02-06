Man charged with manslaughter in Montgomery incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man with manslaughter after an incident Sunday.

According to police, Raviteja Goli, 23, is charged in the death of Akhil Sai Manhankali, 25.

The charge is related to an incident on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. on the Eastern Boulevard. Police say officers were called after a report that someone had been shot. Manhankali was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Goli was identified as a suspect, taken into custody at the scene, and placed into the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bail.

No other information surrounding the incident has been publicly released.

