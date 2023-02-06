Man dead after car overturns in Dallas County creek

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an overnight crash that claimed the life of a Selma man.

According to ALEA, Nicolas L. Johnson, 32, was killed when the 2004 Lincoln Town Car he was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert before overturning in a creek. Troopers said Johnson was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Authorities said the single-vehicle crash happened around midnight on Highway 80 near mile marker 70, about 10 miles west of Selma.

