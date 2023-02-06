Advertise
Montgomery County DA warns residents of jury duty scam

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is warning of an old scam that's resurfaced to target residents.
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is warning of an old scam that’s resurfaced to target residents.(KY3)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Sally Pitts
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is warning of an old scam that’s resurfaced to target residents.

According to Montgomery DA Daryl Bailey, the scammers call and tell the victim they are with an official agency, like the DA’s office, sheriff’s office, or police department. To further convince you the scam is legitimate, the scammer’s number will show up as being from an official agency.

Bailey said the scammer will then claim the victim has failed to show up for jury duty and have a warrant out for their arrest. The scammers then claim the victim must pay a fine.

“No one from the court system, no one from law enforcement is going to call someone and tell them to pay money like that over the phone,” Bailey said.

Bailey said the best thing to do is to hang up the phone,

“Don’t communicate with those individuals,” Bailey added.

Bailey stressed the importance of spreading the word about scams like this, especially to seniors. He added that some seniors have lost their life savings to these scams.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey spoke about Jury Duty Scams and how you can identify & avoid them

