Montgomery police seeking help to find missing man

Montgomery police are seeking the public's help in finding Andy Tang.
Montgomery police are seeking the public's help in finding Andy Tang.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 23-year-old man.

Authorities said Andy Tang may be living with a condition that impairs his judgement. According to police, Tang was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Thoroughbred Court. He was reportedly wearing a gray and black jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Tang is described as 5′4″ tall with black hair, brown eyes and weighing about 100 lbs.

Anyone with information on Tang’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-241-2651.

