MPS to hold sophomore parent meeting Monday

Parents of sophomores attending one of Montgomery’s public schools will have the opportunity to...
Parents of sophomores attending one of Montgomery's public schools will have the opportunity to ask questions
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents of sophomores attending one of Montgomery’s public schools will have the opportunity to ask questions about the ACT, dual enrollment and more.

According to MPS, a meeting is being held at Brew Tech Magnet High School on Monday at 6 p.m. During the meeting, parents will have the chance to learn important information about their student’s upcoming school year.

School counselors will also be on hand to discuss ACT with writing, dual enrollment for dual credit, graduation requirements and the college application process.

For more information on the parent meeting, please get in touch with MPS at 334-223-6823 or by emailing your respective school counselor.

