Prattville police seek assistance locating missing man

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are seeking community assistance in locating a missing man.

According to the department, Willie James Moss, 52, was last seen at his residence on Malone Court Sunday around 4:30 p.m. He is described as being 5′07″ and 185 pounds and last seen wearing black jeans, a grey jacket and Nike shoes.

Police say Moss has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

If you see Moss or know of his whereabouts, please call the police or investigator Baxkey at 334-595-0253.

