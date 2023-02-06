Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Report: World creating more plastic waste than ever

A report found that the world is producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics.
A report found that the world is producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics.(CNN, CNN INDONESIA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – We’re producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics, according to a new report.

The Minderoo Foundation in Australia found that the world generated 139 million metric tons of single-use plastic waste in 2021.

The amount is 6 million metric tons more than what was produced in 2019, the first year the index was released.

This equates to every person in the world producing more than two pounds of additional waste in the past two years.

In recent years, governments worldwide have enacted bans to help curb the use of single-use plastic products, such as straws, food containers, disposable utensils and balloons.

However, the report said the bans are not enough to handle the amount of plastic still being produced, which means products are more likely to end up in landfills, rivers, oceans and on beaches as opposed to recycling plants.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Hundreds of inmates freed as part of state’s early release law
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
ALEA reminds drivers about the Child Restraint Law
The Newtown Community Center is a popular place for kids to play and churches to host events.
Montgomery seeking to revamp aging community centers
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says

Latest News

FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash
Pistol permits have historically made up a significant portion of sheriff’s office funding in...
Grants to help Alabama sheriffs make up for lost pistol permit fees
This image shows two photos from the criminal complaint, including one allegedly of the...
2 accused of plotting to disable Baltimore power grid
A fiery train derailment in Ohio on Friday night spurred evacuation calls.
Ohio authorities plan ‘controlled release’ of toxic material