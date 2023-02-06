Sen. Tuberville nominates 48 to multiple U.S service academies
WASHINGTON (WSFA) - A total of 48 students at high schools and preparatory schools across Alabama have been nominated to multiple United States service academies by U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-AL.
Tuberville’s office said the students have been nominated to service academies including the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and U.S. Naval Academy as part of the class of 2027.
“I’m proud to nominate these distinguished Alabama students to our nation’s service academies,” said Sen. Tuberville. “These young leaders’ desire to serve gives me hope for the future of our military. There’s no doubt they will continue to push our country forward, protecting our freedom here at home and promoting stability abroad.”
To qualify, the nominees have to live in Alabama and must undergo an extensive application process. They must also complete the required ACT and SAT exams, provide letters of recommendation, and a school transcript, along with the required application form.
A full list of the nominees includes:
United States Military Academy:
- Gary Lane Thomas Black: Son of Col. Kevin and Edith Kimberly Black, Hoover, AL; Bradwell Institute
- Ansleigh Grace Carstens: Daughter of William and Kerri Carstens, Phenix City, AL; Calvary Christian School
- Harrison James Hope: Son of Bridget and Scott Hope, Hartselle, AL; Hartselle High School
- William Gunter: Son of John and Ashley Gunter, Pike Road, AL; Pike Road High School
- William Haddon James: Son of Scott and Jamie James, Birmingham, AL; Evangel Christian School
- Charles William Kemner: Son of Kimberly and Joseph Kemner, Harvest, AL; Westminster Christian Academy
- Alexander Watkins Roberts: Son of Randy and Amy Roberts, Birmingham, AL; Mountain Brook High School
- Richard Joseph Schneider IV: Son of Richard and Trudy Schneider, Birmingham, AL; Oak Mountain High School
- Samuel Cade Waggoner: Son of M. Hagan and Jennifer Baxtor Waggoner, Auburn, AL; Lee-Scott Academy
- Yewon Jeong : Daughter of Sangok Jeong and Aekyung Lee, Madison, AL; Bob Jones High School
United States Air Force Academy:
- Eli Sage Musselwhite: Son of Michael and Teresa Musselwhite, Auburn, AL; Auburn High School
- Pruitt Dobbs Bain: Son of Charles Mark and Ginger Bain, Montgomery, AL; Trinity Presbyterian Upper School
- Carson James Hall: Son of Ray and Dawn Hall, Ranburne, AL; Ranburne High School
- Ashley Farrar Wolfe: Daughter of Tim and Karen Wolfe, Helena, AL; Shelby Crossings Christian School
- Jared Edgar Thomas Wiley: Son of John and Melanie Wiley, Salem, AL; Central High School
- Abigail Amaya: Daughter of Melissa Amaya, Huntsville, AL; Grissom High School
- Walden Wilder: Daughter of Beth Wilder and Jeff Lower, Huntsville, AL; New Century Technology High School
- Patrick Christopher Davidson: Son of Kelly and Rick Davidson, Auburn, AL; Auburn High School
- Gavin Fitzgerald Stallings: Son of Craig and Kristine Stallings, Hampton Cove, AL; Huntsville High School
- Katerina Elizabeth Bray: Daughter of Matthew Robert and Polly Deanna Bray, Trussville, AL; Hewitt-Trussville High School
- William Joseph Goessling: Son of Brian and Lauren Goessling, Homewood, AL; Homewood High School
- Austin Tyler Moore: Son of Michael and Crystal Moore, Childersburg, AL; Fayetteville High School
- Quentin M. Hayes: Son of Christina and Juan Hayes, Enterprise, AL; USAFA Prep School, Colorado
- Caiden Michael Knepp: Son of Justin and Stephanie Knepp, Montgomery, AL; Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- George Matthew Kai McCullins: Son of Mark and Katherine McCullins, Fairhope, AL; Bayside Academy
- Kathryn Grace LaFerrera: Daughter of Jessica and Brett LaFerrera, Madison, AL; Bob Jones High School
- Grayson Brinkmeier: Daughter of Dr. Wendy Lynn Seaver and Robert James Brinkmeier, Huntsville, AL; Randolph Upper School
- Jeff Kwon: Son of Kihwang and Mikyung Kwon, Montgomery, AL; Loveless Academic Magnet Program School
- Olivia Raife: Daughter of Ernest and LaSonya Raife, Millbrook, AL; Stanhope Elmore High School
- Jackson De La Garza: Son of Cathleen and Jack De La Garza, Spanish Fort, AL; Daphne High School
United States Merchant Marine Academy:
- Richard Joseph Schneider IV: Son of Richard and Trudy Schneider, Birmingham, AL; Oak Mountain High School
- Mallie Robinett: Daughter of Mary and Matthew Robinett, Mountain Brook, AL; Mountain Brook High School
- Calvin Burton: Son of Robert and Julianne Burton, Huntsville, AL; Grissom High School
- Gavin Stallings: Son of Craig and Kristine Stallings, Hampton Cove, AL; Huntsville High School
- Collin Hynes: Son of Roderick and Alison Hynes, Gurley, AL; St. John Paul II Catholic High School
- George McCullins: Son of Mark and Katherine McCullins, Fairhope, AL; Bayside Academy
- Cosner Harrison: Son of Jay and Melissa Spohn, Montgomery, AL; Saint James School
- Nathan Villamora: Son of Ernesto and Tahnia Villamora, Fairhope, AL; Marion Military Institute
United States Naval Academy:
- Cameron Cole Bates: Son of Cameron and Shelley Bates, Clanton, AL; Chilton County High School
- William Bittner: Son of Liesl and Wayne Bittner, Odenville, AL; Alabama School of Fine Arts
- Grayson Davenport: Son of Blake and Kim Davenport, Huntsville, AL; Randolph Upper School
- Connor William Ramones: Son of Stephanie and Paul Ramones, Salem, AL; Smiths Station High School
- John Isaac Roberts: Son of Benjamin W. and Jennifer H. Roberts, Andalusia, AL; Riff Valley Academy
- Mallie Whittle Robinett: Daughter of Mary and Matthew Robinett, Mountain Brook, AL; Mountain Brook High School
- Steven D. Satcher: Son of Ted D. and Laura A. Satcher, Madison, AL; University of Memphis
- Anthony John Usry: Son of Leo and Amy Usry, Weaver, AL; Weaver High School
- Coleman Scott Williamson: Son of Ronald Scott and Amy Brewer Williamson, Hayden, AL; Locust Fork High School
- Graham Lucas Johnson Jr.: Son of Graham Johnson and Elaine Reaves, Huntsville, AL; Whitesburg Christian Academy
