Alabama kindergarten class seeks Valentine’s Day cards

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A kindergarten class in Prattville has a big goal in mind for Valentine’s Day and they could use some help.

Mrs. Ebert’s kindergarten class is looking to fill out a map of the U.S. by receiving Valentine’s Day cards from all 50 states. The class is using a map to mark out which states have sent cards and also plans to keep a tally of which one sends the most cards.

Ebert hopes this will help students learn about different places in the country and help them practice their counting and addition skills. She also says her goal is to teach that kindness is something that everyone can share.

If you know someone that would like to send a card, you can send it to:

Mrs. Ebert’s Class

Prattville Kindergarten

338 1st St

Prattville, AL, 36067

