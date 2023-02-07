Annual ‘Give from the Heart’ blood drive happening Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Valentine’s Day is coming up and while you work to find that unique gift for the one you love, consider giving the gift of life to someone in your community.

WSFA 12 News is once again partnering with the LifeSouth Community Blood Center for the annual Give from the Heart blood drive is happening on Friday!

The drive will take place on Feb.10 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at LifeSouth Community Blood Center on Carmichael Road. A Lifesouth bloodmobile will also be at the Prattville Donor Center at High Point Town Center, the Wetumpka Walmart and Momma Goldberg’s of Downtown Troy from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The whole process of donating blood only takes 30 minutes, and one blood donation can save up to three lives. To donate, you must be 17 years or older or 16 with parental permission. You must also weigh at least 110 pounds and have a photo ID. For more information, visit LifeSouth.org.

LifeSouth Community Blood Center supplies blood for every hospital in Montgomery and a vast majority of hospitals across the state.

