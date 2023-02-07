Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop, police say

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a...
Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a residential area.(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A driver in Kentucky is accused of drinking beer during a routine traffic stop, according to the Madisonville Police Department.

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a residential area.

Officers said they could smell alcohol when they pulled him over and could see an open can of beer in the console along with other open cans in the car.

When the officer returned to his patrol car to run Craig’s license, he said he could see him take a drink out of the beer can.

According to authorities, Craig failed field sobriety tests and at one point told the officer he forgot how to count. He also admitted to drinking and vaping a THC pen.

Officials said Craig had a blood alcohol concentration of .121.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a man with manslaughter after an incident Sunday.
Man charged with manslaughter in Montgomery incident
Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing its Montgomery store located at 7971 EastChase Parkway.
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close Montgomery, Opelika stores
File photo from September of the Alabama Department of Transportation's work on an improvement...
Traffic shift set to begin on Northern Boulevard starting Feb. 7
File image
Prattville police find man missing since Sunday
Alabama legislator pre-files bill to prevent panhandling statewide

Latest News

Thomas and Annie Curry lost their Selma home of 50 years in a tornado.
Tornado-impacted family to attend State of the Union with Rep. Sewell
A man was seen scaling a skyscraper in Phoenix.
Man scales Phoenix skyscraper
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks