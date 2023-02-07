First Alert: Showers, storms return to the forecast early Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you enjoyed Monday’s weather, then you will really like Tuesday’s forecast. It’s another cool, crisp start to the morning, but temperatures aren’t brutally cold; most of you will wake up and walk out the door to lower 40s, but a few spots will dip down into the upper 30s. The air in our atmosphere is still dry, so we will effectively warm things up once again with highs expected to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s!

Don’t get too used to that... changes come starting Wednesday.

First you will notice that clouds have really increased, and by tomorrow morning we will only being talking temperatures dipping down to either side of 50°. Then as the day progresses we could start to see a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Timing favors late afternoon and evening, and coverage won’t be widespread. Any initial rain and rumbles will be isolated, so many of us will stay dry Wednesday.

Our eyes will be looking out towards our west as a deepening surface low moves through the Mississippi Valley Wednesday night and Thursday morning; that will swing a cold front in our direction - the catalyst for our next storm threat.

Ahead of and along this front, thunderstorms are likely. With ample wind shear, some of these storms could be severe. The main threats are isolated damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. You need multiple, reliable ways of getting weather warnings Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Remember, you cannot rely on outdoor weather sirens!

The front will hang up along the Gulf Coast, a second batch of showers and thunderstorms will move along the stalled front, perhaps grazing southeast Alabama on Thursday night into Friday. For now, we’ll throw a 30% in the forecast to account for that, but please understand that this part of the forecast is subject to large changes based on exactly where that cold front stalls.

The front zips through the state Friday night, pulling much colder air into the Deep South for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will drop into the 50s with overnight lows back below freezing Saturday night.

