Inmate dies days after Bullock Correctional assault

An inmate who was the victim of an assault at Bullock County Correctional has died days after the incident.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate who was the victim of an assault at Bullock Correctional has died days after the incident.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Brian Keith Wanner, 47, was serving a 78-month sentence out of Colbert County for second-degree assault. ADOC said after Thursday’s assault Wanner was taken to an area hospital for treatment before later being returned to Bullock Correctional.

ADOC says on Saturday, correctional staff discovered Wanner unresponsive. He was taken to the health care unit, where life-saving measures were administered, but the medical staff was unable to revive Wanner and he was pronounced dead.

ADOC says it is investigating the incident and that the cause of death is pending an autopsy.

