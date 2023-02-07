Millbrook pastor’s home severely damaged in fire

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Looking at what is left of his home after a fire, Peter Cova finds it hard to believe how fast it all happened.

“I was cooking dinner, started the stove, and the fire erupted out in the kitchen,” he said. Within a few minutes, smoke filled his home.

“All I could think about was my cat that was in my bedroom, and I was trying to get to her, and the smoke was just so thick, and I couldn’t breathe,” he said.

They were able to save the cat and a family photo. Cova said that photo was “the one thing through the smoke that I could find and grab, and it’s probably one of the most important things for me. It’s just me and my kids.”

Despite all that’s lost, the family is thankful for what it has.

“My kids are alive and I can hold them,” Cova said.

The fire put things in perspective for Cova, who is the pastor of New Life Church. He recalled his sermon from just hours before the fire.

“The whole concept is that God is good even in the worst moments of life. And I just, I think it’s funny. He’s got a sense of humor, if you will, that he’s been preparing my heart,” he said.

Cova wants everyone to know how grateful he is for the outpouring of support he and his family have received.

Right now, they are staying with his parents until they can find a temporary home while they rebuild.

There is a GoFundMe to support the family.

