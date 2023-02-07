Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Millbrook pastor’s home severely damaged in fire

The Cova family is thankful for community support after fire damages their home.
The Cova family is thankful for community support after fire damages their home.(WSFA)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Looking at what is left of his home after a fire, Peter Cova finds it hard to believe how fast it all happened.

“I was cooking dinner, started the stove, and the fire erupted out in the kitchen,” he said. Within a few minutes, smoke filled his home.

“All I could think about was my cat that was in my bedroom, and I was trying to get to her, and the smoke was just so thick, and I couldn’t breathe,” he said.

They were able to save the cat and a family photo. Cova said that photo was “the one thing through the smoke that I could find and grab, and it’s probably one of the most important things for me. It’s just me and my kids.”

Despite all that’s lost, the family is thankful for what it has.

“My kids are alive and I can hold them,” Cova said.

The fire put things in perspective for Cova, who is the pastor of New Life Church. He recalled his sermon from just hours before the fire.

“The whole concept is that God is good even in the worst moments of life. And I just, I think it’s funny. He’s got a sense of humor, if you will, that he’s been preparing my heart,” he said.

Cova wants everyone to know how grateful he is for the outpouring of support he and his family have received.

Right now, they are staying with his parents until they can find a temporary home while they rebuild.

There is a GoFundMe to support the family.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a man with manslaughter after an incident Sunday.
Man charged with manslaughter in Montgomery incident
Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing its Montgomery store located at 7971 EastChase Parkway.
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close Montgomery, Opelika stores
Alabama legislator pre-files bill to prevent panhandling statewide
File photo from September of the Alabama Department of Transportation's work on an improvement...
Traffic shift set to begin on Northern Boulevard starting Feb. 7
File image
Prattville police find man missing since Sunday

Latest News

All that remains of a house on County Road 43 is the foundation following severe weather,...
Sunday hours to end for Alabama’s FEMA recovery centers
The community of Millbrook is supporting a pastor, Peter Cova, and his family after a tragic...
Community supporting Millbrook pastor whose home caught fire
We heard what Alabama lawmakers had to say about Biden's State of the Union address and the...
Alabama lawmakers discuss Biden's State of the Union address
Montgomery animal advocate Ashley Swartzenteruber spoke with us about the great need of help...
Saving dogs in the Ukraine