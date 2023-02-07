Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Prattville police find man missing since Sunday

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say the search for a missing 52-year-old man has ended after he was found safe Monday.

The search started after Willie James Moss, who has a medical condition, was last seen at his home Sunday afternoon.

No other details on the successful search for Moss were released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a man with manslaughter after an incident Sunday.
Man charged with manslaughter in Montgomery incident
The Montgomery Bed, Bath & Beyond store is slated to close.
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close Montgomery, Opelika stores
Source: WBRC video
Hundreds of inmates freed as part of state’s early release law
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
ALEA reminds drivers about the Child Restraint Law

Latest News

Alabama legislator pre-files bill to prevent panhandling statewide
File photo from September of the Alabama Department of Transportation's work on an improvement...
Traffic shift set to begin on Northern Boulevard starting Feb. 7
Man dead after car overturns in Dallas County creek
A total of 48 students at high schools and preparatory schools across Alabama have been...
Sen. Tuberville nominates 48 to multiple U.S service academies