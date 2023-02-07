Prattville police find man missing since Sunday

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say the search for a missing 52-year-old man has ended after he was found safe Monday.

The search started after Willie James Moss, who has a medical condition, was last seen at his home Sunday afternoon.

No other details on the successful search for Moss were released.

