Saint James names Neal Posey as new head football coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saint James School offensive coordinator Neal Posey has been promoted to lead the football program, the school announced Tuesday morning.

“I am incredibly humbled to be selected as the head football coach for the Saint James School football program,” Posey said. “My family and I are so grateful to be part of the Trojan family, and we are excited to build on the success of our state championship program as we move forward. It is our honor to continue working with these students and their families and helping them grow and develop as individuals, students, and athletes.”

Posey was the starting quarterback for the Huntingdon College Hawks for three seasons before graduating in 2013. He quickly moved into a professional position, taking a job as the wide receiver and quarterback coach at Trinity Presbyterian.

In 2015, after earning a masters degree at Auburn University at Montgomery, Posey took a position under coach Jimmy Perry at Saint James where he worked as the running back, wide receiver, and special teams assistant coach. Perry recently announced his retirement after 43 years as a collegiate and high school football coach.

Posey was promoted to OC and quarterback coach in 2018 and helped the offense set individual and team records. He was named the 3A AHSAA Assistant Coach of the Year the following year, and in 2022 his offense helped lead the Trojans to the 3A state championship.

“Coach Posey is a brilliant offensive mind and an even better person, and we are thrilled he will serve as our new head football coach,” said Head of School Dr. Larry McLemore. “As many of our current students of all ages will tell you, he is an exceptional role model who lives out and teaches the Trojan core values of Character, Commitment, Courage, and Community in all he does. We are confident that he will continue to build on the success of the football program while developing our students and players into the best version of themselves on and off the field.”

Additional duties include serving as both the head junior varsity baseball coach and head middle school basketball coach, and he coaches physical education in both elementary and middle school.

Coach Neal Posey is pictured here with wife Mallory and son Trey after winning the 3A state championship title in December 2022. (Source: Saint James School)

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.