Sunday hours to end for Alabama’s FEMA recovery centers

Those seeking help following the Jan. 12 storms will still be able to visit a center any other day of the week
All that remains of a house on County Road 43 is the foundation following severe weather,...
All that remains of a house on County Road 43 is the foundation following severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Prattville, Ala. A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma, Alabama, a city etched in the history of the civil rights movement.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will close all its FEMA/State/Small Business Administration Disaster Recovery Centers in Alabama on Sundays, though services will still be available on all other days of the week.

The recovery centers will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday to give Jan. 12 storm victims the one-on-one help they still need.

The deadline to apply for assistance for all designated counties is March 16, 2023. No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center.

Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications for assistance.

WHERE:

Autauga County

Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief Center

118 Jesse Samuel Hunt Blvd.

Prattville, AL 36066

Dallas County

Dr. Michael and Catherine Bullock Community Center

1428 Broad St.

Selma, AL 36701

Dallas County

Felix Heights Community Center

405 Medical Center Pkwy.

Selma, AL 36701

Greene County

Robert H. Young Community Center

720 Greensboro St.

Eutaw, AL 35462

Hale County

Akron Volunteer Fire Station

181 First Ave. South

Akron AL 35441

Sumter County

Emelle City Hall

123 Dailey Ave.

Emelle, AL 35462

Survivors may also apply for assistance by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA app for smartphones or calling 800-621-3362. The helpline is open, and help is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v= WZGpWI2RCNw.

For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

