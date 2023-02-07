Advertise
Tornado debris still remains in Selma neighborhoods.
By Julia Avant
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Much of the debris on Broad Street from last month’s tornado has already been picked up. If you go deeper into the Selma neighborhood, it doesn’t look much different from when the tornado hit, and residents want change.

‘I’m so fed up with the people not responding to us, “one resident said.

The resident said he has lived in Selma his whole life and feels that the city is not being transparent about the debris removal process.

“They just telling you this and telling you that and then they give you another number to call but they still ain’t doing that,” he said.

On Friday, Mayor James Perkins said the reason that roads like Dallas Avenue and Broad Street are getting cleared quicker is because they are under state jurisdiction.

Perkins said clearing city streets is taking longer because the city doesn’t have the money to do it. The $20 million price tag is equal to the city’s entire annual budget. They’re waiting on funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which has promised to pay 75% of the city’s cost.

