Traffic shift set to begin on Northern Boulevard starting Feb. 7

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If your morning commute has you traveling along Montgomery’s Northern Boulevard, you’ll need to be aware of a traffic shift starting Tuesday.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says, starting after the morning rush hours, ALDOT crews will shift traffic on the boulevard and Jackson Ferry Road as part of an intersection improvement project.

The project, which started last September, began with the closure of the outside lane. Tuesday’s shift will open the outside lanes and close those on the inside.

Traffic delays are expected during the process to shift traffic, and motorists should take an alternate route if able, ALDOT said. Commuters should continue to plan ahead for minor delays and be cautious of crews and equipment in the work zone.

The project, which includes concrete pavement, traffic signs, and traffic striping, should be finished by the summer of 2023.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.