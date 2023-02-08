Advertise
‘Appy Hours’ exposes Montgomery area HBCU students to technology skills

Students at Alabama State University are getting some extra exposure to technology and digital...
Students at Alabama State University are getting some extra exposure to technology and digital skills thanks to a new program.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students at Alabama State University are getting some extra exposure to technology and digital skills thanks to a new program that works to develop training sessions at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The program is called “Appy Hours” and was developed to elevate minority technology talent in the area. “Appy Hours” will give college students hands-on app development training and expose students to the ways software application development can build a path to careers in technology.

Wednesday’s “Appy Hour” will feature Ed Farm interns at Alabama State. Ed Farm is a non-profit organization and a leader in digital skills access across the state of Alabama that provides STEM training to thousands of teachers, students, and community members.

This is a partnership between The Alabama Collective, the Montgomery Area Chamber’s TechMGM initiative, and CSX, which provided a $30,000 grant. That grant will enable The Alabama Collective to leverage Ed Farm’s approach and technology to further the significant progress it has made in the Montgomery and Birmingham communities over the past year in elevating minority technology talent and entrepreneurs.

