‘Caught in the crossfire’: Montgomery family seeks answers in 2018 murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Latricia McDade’s mother and sister heard gunshots that night in September 2018. They had no idea, at the time, that their loved one LaTricia McDade, had been shot, caught in the deadly crossfire.

“I heard the shooting and saw the train stopped on the track,” McDade’s mother said. “I had no idea it was my baby. Then a detective called hours later and that’s when I knew.”

Latricia McDade, a 31-year-old mother of four, was visiting her sister and mother when she took off and headed home. She was going to get her kids ready for the weekend and school and stopped at the train tracks at North Pass and Alabama River Parkway. According to authorities, around, people started shooting just feet away from her car.

“Some guys or individuals were shooting North Pass on either side of the street and she was caught in that crossfire,” her sister Kalejah Hutchinson said. “She was senselessly murdered.”

Rumors have swirled and there are cameras and more near that area, but years have passed and no arrested have been made. Latricia is one of seven siblings and comes from a big family. She also worked at the Walmart on Ann Street for years. Her family says she’s missed by so many. Time doesn’t heal all wounds and for her family, it’s terrifying knowing that the people who killed Latricia are still out there.

“I hope someone could’ve possibly captured it or a witness could’ve possibly come forward and said what they seen but none of that has happened as of yet,” her sister Kalejah Hutchinson said. “She was mother, a daughter, a sister, friend and we don’t want her life to go in vain. We want justice.”

The Montgomery Cold Case Task Force has accepted this case and classified it as a cold case in this ongoing investigation. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000.00 cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of anyone responsible for this senseless fatal shooting.

If you have any information regarding this cold case, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.

