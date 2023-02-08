Advertise
Enterprise Main Street considers downtown overlay district

The City of Progress is asking for the community's help to improve the downtown area.

By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress is asking for the community’s help to improve the downtown area.

Downtown Enterprise is known for it’s shopping, restaurants, and fun family events.

The Main Street Enterprise Organization and their design team is considering a plan that might make this area more appealing to visitors and business owners.

A downtown overlay district sets certain design standards for the buildings and business in an area. Some of those standards include the first floor and basement of buildings would be for business purposes only, exteriors of buildings would need to use approved materials in construction and additions, and business owners would not be allowed to use their property for storage purposes.

The team is conducting a survey to get feedback from the community before proposing the idea to City Council.

“We know this is change, and a lot of people don’t like change,” Main Street Enterprise Design Chair Adam McCollister said. “And that’s understandable. That’s human nature, and this is new, especially to this area. Ordinances aren’t new, but these will be new to downtown Enterprise. So, we just wanted to get feedback and take the temperature a little bit, from business owners and the community to just, kind of, get a feeling.”

The purpose of this overlay would be to create consistency downtown and to keep the area desirable for visitors.

If you’d like to participate in the survey, you can find it here.

They will be accepting submission through March 10, 2023.

