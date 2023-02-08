First Alert: Warm Wednesday ahead of showers, storms Thursday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you thought Monday or Tuesday were warm, just wait... Wednesday will be the mildest of them all! Highs easily climbed into the mid 70s yesterday, but later on today we could be talking about near 80° temperatures in spots. I know - it’s February - and with our next approaching cold front knocking on our doorstep the first thought you might have is “will there be any severe storms?”

Wednesday itself will feature a little bit of everything; we expect some sun, some clouds and a few widely scattered showers or thunderstorms late in the day.

These storms should be fairly well-behaved, we do not anticipate any problems with damaging wind, hail or tornadoes with any storms that form on Wednesday.

A strong cold front slides into the state from Mississippi early Thursday morning. Ahead of and along this front, a batch of showers and thunderstorms will form and exist in an environment with a lot of wind shear. Translation? Any storm that manages to intensify and stay strong enough for long enough could potentially rotate on Thursday.

Our current expectation is that a lack of warm, muggy air will limit storm coverage and intensity, and thus keep the tornado threat on the low side. But, if there’s more warm, muggy air than expected, the tornado potential would increase.

We’ll be watching carefully; for now, be sure to have multiple, reliable ways of getting weather warnings late Wednesday night through Thursday.

Things will trend wetter and colder for the second half of the work week and right into the upcoming weekend...

First Alert: Stormy Thursday, then colder (WSFA 12 News)

Some scattered rain lingers Thursday night and Friday, mainly south of I-85 and east of I-65, but everyone will be dry by the end Friday night. Sharply colder air rushing into Alabama Friday night and hanging around through the weekend. Expect highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s for both Saturday and Sunday.

The cold snap won’t last long, though, as a quick warming trend takes hold Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.