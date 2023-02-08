Montgomery students gets surprise visit from military mom

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Days, weeks and months can seem like forever for a child who has a parent who is deployed overseas serving our country. But for one Montgomery family, the wait is finally over.

Master Sergeant Sophia Iyegha, a 15-year U.S. Air Force veteran, has spent the last six months deployed overseas in Kuwait. While serving our country, the wife and mom of four has missed out on quite a bit back here at home.

”I was gone during the holidays — Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s,” said Iyegha. “I missed some birthdays while I was gone as well.”

In the parking lot of MacMillan International Academy, Iyegha prepared for her next mission, surprising her two oldest children.

“They think that I’ll be here next week. I’m kind of nervous but excited at the same time,” she said.

WSFA 12 News was there as Sophia and her husband Josh entered the cafeteria. It took only seconds for 8-year-old Caleb to run into his mother arms. When his sister, 9-year-old Brooke, spotted their mother the tears started flowing.

“I had no idea this was coming,” said Caleb Iyegha.

And now that this family is together again, they are picking up right where they left off to create more memories.

“It’s not the same as actually watching what happened. This is pretty emotional, pretty exciting,” said Joshua Iyegha.

Sophia was also able to surprise her 5-year-old and 2-year old-on Tuesday. She says she is looking forward to lots of game night with her family, as well as resting and relaxing at home.

