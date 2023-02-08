Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery students gets surprise visit from military mom

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Days, weeks and months can seem like forever for a child who has a parent who is deployed overseas serving our country. But for one Montgomery family, the wait is finally over.

Master Sergeant Sophia Iyegha, a 15-year U.S. Air Force veteran, has spent the last six months deployed overseas in Kuwait. While serving our country, the wife and mom of four has missed out on quite a bit back here at home.

”I was gone during the holidays — Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s,” said Iyegha. “I missed some birthdays while I was gone as well.”

In the parking lot of MacMillan International Academy, Iyegha prepared for her next mission, surprising her two oldest children.

“They think that I’ll be here next week. I’m kind of nervous but excited at the same time,” she said.

WSFA 12 News was there as Sophia and her husband Josh entered the cafeteria. It took only seconds for 8-year-old Caleb to run into his mother arms. When his sister, 9-year-old Brooke, spotted their mother the tears started flowing.

“I had no idea this was coming,” said Caleb Iyegha.

And now that this family is together again, they are picking up right where they left off to create more memories.

“It’s not the same as actually watching what happened. This is pretty emotional, pretty exciting,” said Joshua Iyegha.

Sophia was also able to surprise her 5-year-old and 2-year old-on Tuesday. She says she is looking forward to lots of game night with her family, as well as resting and relaxing at home.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a man with manslaughter after an incident Sunday.
Man charged with manslaughter in Montgomery incident
Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing its Montgomery store located at 7971 EastChase Parkway.
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close Montgomery, Opelika stores
Alabama legislator pre-files bill to prevent panhandling statewide
File photo from September of the Alabama Department of Transportation's work on an improvement...
Traffic shift set to begin on Northern Boulevard starting Feb. 7
File image
Prattville police find man missing since Sunday

Latest News

Ashley Swartzenteruber adopted two French bulldogs from Ukraine.
Montgomery animal advocate helping dogs in Ukraine
Over 150 faith leaders across Alabama want to appeal to Governor Kay Ivey urging an independent...
Faith leaders call for more transparent execution protocol review process
All that remains of a house on County Road 43 is the foundation following severe weather,...
Sunday hours to end for Alabama’s FEMA recovery centers
The Cova family is thankful for community support after fire damages their home.
Millbrook pastor’s home severely damaged in fire