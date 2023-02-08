Montgomery votes to move forward in Thrive Initiative

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council voted to move to Phase III of the Montgomery Thrive Initiative.

According to Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton, phase III consists of federal funding allocation for at least eight categories, including water, sewer, infrastructure, law enforcement, and more.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said he advised the city to move forward with the entire package at once because many people in the community are at stake.

“Piecemealing only carries this process a lot longer and only creates more confusion and only brings about more questions of why not do X with the money or why not do Y with it,” Reed said, “The goal needs to be what we decided and meeting jointly as 15 elected officials, doing this on behalf of the community and taking our own pet projects out of it and doing what’s best for the community.”

Singleton said the county has been voting on the package piece by piece, adding that it will still yield the same result.

“You can’t do seven or eight at one time,” Singleton said, “It’s not going to happen, so we were doing it one by one, and we’re going to have the same result. It might take us two or three more meetings to get it done.”

The city and the county have until the end of 2024 to allocate federal funding.

Any unallocated funds will have to be returned to the federal government.

