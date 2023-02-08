Advertise
POLICE: Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn on lockdown due to armed suspect

Lee-Scott Academy is on lockdown for a reported armed subject in the area.
Lee-Scott Academy is on lockdown for a reported armed subject in the area.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy is on lockdown for a reported armed subject in the area.

Auburn police say there is a heavy police presence near Aubie Drive and Academy Drive.

They say units are searching for a reportedly armed subject described as a 5′6″ male, wearing khaki pants, a gray shirt and black boots.

If you believe you have seen the subject in the area, do not approach. Call 911.

