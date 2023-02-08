Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Thieves steal several cars from dealership, multiple keys in overnight break-in

Hawaii authorities say burglars broke into a car dealership and took several cars and multiple keys. (Source: KHNL)
By Mahealani Richardson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say burglars broke into a car dealership this week and took several cars and multiple keys.

KHNL reports the Excellent Motor Group dealership was broken into on Monday night.

Ron and Maggie Zhang, owners of the used car dealership, said they believe the break-in happened around midnight and they are worried whoever did it could steal more cars.

The thieves reportedly smashed through an office door. ransacked the business, stole five vehicles and took multiple folders which contained more than 100 keys.

“My guys said somebody went inside and broke the office door and took all the keys,” Ron Zhang said.

According to the car dealership, a Ford F-150, an Acura TLX, a Nissan Frontier, a Mercedes-Benz, and another Ford truck were stolen.

“We lost a lot of money. We cannot keep going with our business,” Maggie Zhang said. “It’s like a broken heart.”

The Zhangs said their car lot will be closed for at least a week as about a third of their inventory now has stolen keys.

The couple said they’ll be sleeping at the dealership to prevent more cars from getting ripped off.

According to police, the incident is considered a second-degree robbery but no immediate arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee-Scott Academy is on lockdown for a reported armed subject in the area.
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
A kindergarten class in Prattville has a big goal in mind for Valentine’s Day and they could...
Alabama kindergarten class seeks Valentine’s Day cards
Montgomery police have charged a man with manslaughter after an incident Sunday.
Man charged with manslaughter in Montgomery incident
Master Sergeant Sophia Iyegha has spent the last six months deployed overseas in Kuwait.
Montgomery students get surprise visit from military mom
AL sample driver license for an adult
Alabamians can now add emergency contacts to driver’s license

Latest News

Deported veterans Mauricio Hernandez Mata, center right, and Leonel Contreras embrace after...
2 US Army veterans deported to Mexico sworn in as US citizens
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
WSFA 12 News is teaming up with LifeSouth Community Blood Center for the annual Give from the...
Blood donors discuss its importance ahead of Give from the Heart blood drive
Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus...
Day care in Canada struck by city bus; 2 children dead
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky...
Disney to cut 7,000 jobs in Iger’s company ‘transformation’