Troy University PD arrests 3 in auto burglary

Macon Faircloth, Raelynn Hornsby, and Domonick Pennington were arrested in connection to recent...
Macon Faircloth, Raelynn Hornsby, and Domonick Pennington were arrested in connection to recent auto burglary's on and off the Troy University campus.(Pike County Jail)
By James Hayes
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy University Police have arrested three people suspected of breaking into cars and theft of property.

According to TUPD Chief George Beaudry, officers responded to Fraternity Row on Feb. 7 at about 12 p.m. regarding a vehicle that had been burglarized. Officers could identify a suspect vehicle using on-campus cameras and license plate reader technology. In cooperation with the City of Troy Police Department, two search warrants for residences in the city were obtained.

TUPD arrested and charged Mason Calvin Faircloth, Raelynn Danielle Hornsby, and Domonick Jo’von Pennington, all of Troy,  with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of property second degree.

Chief Beaudry added that evidence indicates multiple vehicles were broken into on and off campus between 10 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday.

All three suspects were booked into the Pike County Jail.

Police ask that anyone who suspects their vehicle was unlawfully entered Monday night through Tuesday morning to contact Sgt. Allen Reeves at 334-372-8136.

