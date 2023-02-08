Women from Georgiana, Brewton killed in Tuesday head-on crash

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama woman have died following a head-on crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said the crash claimed the lives of Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, and Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton.

The two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday around 10 a.m. on Alabama 55 near mile marker 40. That’s about 15 miles south of Georgiana.

An investigation has determined that King’s 2000 Chevy Tahoe crossed the center line and collided head-on with Howard’s 2018 Audi A6. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene. ALEA said King was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

