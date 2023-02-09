Advertise
12 Years Later: Huntsville mother decides to exhume son’s body to determine cause of death

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After 12 years of unanswered questions, Tyrell Spencer’s mother made the difficult decision to exhume his body.

In 2010, Tyrell Spencer collapsed and stopped breathing at the Richard Showers Center. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Spencer’s Mother Dionne Mack said there was a defibrillator on site but it was not used. Whether this was due to fear, confusion, or lack of knowledge she does not know.

Mack said no autopsy was ever done on her son due to confusion between Huntsville Hospital and the pathology lab. She said that she is legally only allowed to say that she came to an agreement with Huntsville Hospital but stated that it was a hard and emotional decision to sign the paperwork.

“When I signed the documents I felt like I signed my soul away because it wasn’t even enough to cover the exhumation,” Mack said. “It was never about money for me, I just wanted them to right their wrong and exhume my son.”

Mack set up a fundraiser to pay for the process and within a week she had raised enough money to move forward with the exhumation.

“I’m feeling so many emotions. As one I shouldn’t have to have gone through this but I’m so thankful for the fight in me, because I couldn’t let it go,” Mack said. “To see my son’s casket raise up out of his grave and I know that I’m going to get some kind of closure, I’m overjoyed.”

Mack said the biggest unknown is the condition of Tyrell’s body. It may be too late to determine his cause of death. Despite that Mack says if there could be a takeaway from this situation it is to keep fighting.

“If I had stopped, if I had given up and given into the pain and everyone telling me just to let it go, I wouldn’t be in this moment, and this is a very important moment for me. So just please know that it’s okay to fight even if you’re fighting by yourself,” she said.

Spencer’s autopsy will be performed Wednesday, Feb. 8th.

