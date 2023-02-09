Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama Department of Archives & History to hold ‘Celebration of Black History’ event

Hosea Williams and John Lewis leading marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma,...
Hosea Williams and John Lewis leading marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Bloody Sunday, March 7, 1965.(Source: Alabama Department of Archives and History. Donated by Alabama Media Group. Photo by Tom Lankford, Birmingham News.)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Archives and History is planning a “Celebration of Black History” event for Saturday.

The event will feature a museum scavenger hunt, crafts, book readings, and special presentations. Items and images from the Archives’ collections highlighting stories of Black resistance and perseverance from Alabama’s history will be on display.

Recently digitized historical news footage from the WSFA 12 News collection that captures scenes from African American life and history will stream throughout the day in the Milo B. Howard Auditorium. The Potz and Panz Food Truck will be on-site, with lunch available for purchase.

The event is planned for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alabama Department of Archives and History. Admission is free.

Special events planned throughout the day include:

  • 11 a.m.: A reading of the children’s book Martin’s Big Words by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed
  • 1 p.m.: A second reading of Martin’s Big Words by an ADAH staff member
  • 2 p.m.: An Alabama Radio Moments presentation featuring Black radio pioneer Dr. Shelley Stewart. Known as one of the voices of the civil rights movement, Stewart will discuss his time at Birmingham’s WENN-AM. WSFA’s Rosanna Smith will moderate the program. Stewart’s presentation, part of a series sponsored by the Alabama Humanities Alliance, accompanies ADAH’s temporary exhibit of the same name located on the second floor and on view through May 2023.

For additional information, visit www.archives.alabama.gov or email alex.colvin@archives.alabama.gov

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Power is preparing to issue a multi-million dollar refund to thousands of its customers...
Alabama Power to issue $62M in refunds to customers
Lee-Scott Academy is on lockdown for a reported armed subject in the area.
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Capital murder suspect removes ankle monitor, and nobody noticed
Macon Faircloth, Raelynn Hornsby, and Domonick Pennington were arrested in connection to recent...
Troy University PD arrests 3 in auto burglary
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled

Latest News

The SBA will hand out low interest rates to eligible individuals and businesses needing...
SBA offering help to Selma individuals, businesses following tornado
Generic railroad crossing.
‘Caught in the crossfire’: Montgomery family seeks answers in 2018 murder
People should always lock their car door and bring any valuables inside.
CrimeStoppers urging caution after multiple car burglaries in Montgomery
SBA offering help to Selma individuals, businesses following tornado
SBA offering help to Selma individuals, businesses following tornado