Alabama Department of Archives & History to hold ‘Celebration of Black History’ event

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Archives and History is planning a “Celebration of Black History” event for Saturday.

The event will feature a museum scavenger hunt, crafts, book readings, and special presentations. Items and images from the Archives’ collections highlighting stories of Black resistance and perseverance from Alabama’s history will be on display.

Recently digitized historical news footage from the WSFA 12 News collection that captures scenes from African American life and history will stream throughout the day in the Milo B. Howard Auditorium. The Potz and Panz Food Truck will be on-site, with lunch available for purchase.

The event is planned for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alabama Department of Archives and History. Admission is free.

Special events planned throughout the day include:

11 a.m.: A reading of the children’s book Martin’s Big Words by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed

1 p.m.: A second reading of Martin’s Big Words by an ADAH staff member

2 p.m.: An Alabama Radio Moments presentation featuring Black radio pioneer Dr. Shelley Stewart. Known as one of the voices of the civil rights movement, Stewart will discuss his time at Birmingham’s WENN-AM. WSFA’s Rosanna Smith will moderate the program. Stewart’s presentation, part of a series sponsored by the Alabama Humanities Alliance, accompanies ADAH’s temporary exhibit of the same name located on the second floor and on view through May 2023.

For additional information, visit www.archives.alabama.gov or email alex.colvin@archives.alabama.gov

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.