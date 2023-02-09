Advertise
ALEA: Man hit while pushing disabled vehicle off roadway dies

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Greenville man has died after being hit while pushing his disabled 1992 Nissan pickup off the roadway, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers said Kenneth Holland, 31, was critically injured when he was struck by a 1999 Infinity QX4 driven by an 18-year-old juvenile. ALEA said Holland was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Authorities said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 59, about a mile south of Greenville, in Butler County.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA’S Highway Patrol Division.

