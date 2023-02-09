Auburn Buc-ee’s nears completion, looking to fill 250 jobs

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Construction of a massive gas station and travel center in Auburn is close to wrapping up.

A spokesperson for Buc-ee’s says the new location will open in April, featuring a more than 53,000-square-foot store and 120 fuel pumps.

Officials broke ground on the $45 million project in the fall of 2021. At the time, they hoped to open the facility by the end of 2022.

The site is on Cox Road, just off Interstate 85 at exit 50. Buc-ee’s will be the first retail development at the exit since its completion more than a decade ago.

In addition to its large offering of fuel pumps, Texas-based Buc-ee’s is known for serving fresh food and having clean bathrooms. Like all other Buc-ee’s locations, the Auburn one will be open 24 hours each day. It will also feature a large car wash.

This will be the popular chain’s fourth Alabama location.

The company is seeking to fill 250 positions during a multi-day hiring even. It will be held Feb. 20-22 at Cypress Hill, located at 8050 Lee Road 53 in Auburn, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. Open full-time positions include cashier, grocery, gift/merchandise and janitorial/maintenance. Pay ranges from $17-20 per hour.

Anyone who wishes to attend the hiring event must apply online for an invitation/confirmation.

