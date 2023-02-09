Advertise
Becoming ‘The Empress’: Auburn gymnast Derrian Gobourne looks to stick the landing in the WWE

The 'Queen' of Auburn gymnastics can go from jumping on balance beams to jumping off the top rope
The Queen of Auburn gymnastics can go from jumping on balance beams to jumping off the top rope
The Queen of Auburn gymnastics can go from jumping on balance beams to jumping off the top rope(WBRC)
By Jake Stansell
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - The first Auburn gymnast to win a national championship with the Tigers now might become the first to land with pro wrestling.

Derrian Gobourne signed an NIL deal with WWE’s ‘Next In Line’ program that allows college athletes a path to become a part of the worldwide wrestling entertainment industry. Gobourne is known as the “Queen” of Auburn gymnastics, but upon her transition into the WWE she will look to transition into the “Empress,” like most wrestlers who claim ring names.

“I’ve been trained in dance, so just knowing how to bring it all together and put on a performance is really important,” Gobourne said.

Part of Gobourne’s floor routine includes waving to the crowd and donning an imaginary crown. It’s an iconic moment that helps define what the Auburn gymnast is about, and it’s the same type of glamor and fun Gobourne aims to carry with her every step of her life.

“I hope that when I put on that crown, it makes everyone else feel as confident as I do in myself,” she said.

