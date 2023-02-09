Biden amends Alabama Disaster Declaration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - President Biden on Thursday made additional disaster assistance available to Alabama.

The increase in federal funding is for emergency work in the state due to the devastating storms that swept through the state on Jan. 23.

Under the president’s order today, Federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures have been increased to 100 percent of the total eligible costs for a 30-day period of the State’s choosing within the first 120 days of the incident period.

