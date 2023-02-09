Advertise
Biden amends Alabama Disaster Declaration

President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb. 8, 2023, in Washington. With an eye toward the 2024 campaign, Biden ventures to Florida. It's a state defined by its growing retiree population and status as the unofficial headquarters of the modern-day Republican Party. The president sees a chance to use Social Security and Medicare to drive a wedge between GOP lawmakers and their base of older voters who rely on these government programs for income and health insurance. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File(Associated Press)
By James Hayes
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - President Biden on Thursday made additional disaster assistance available to Alabama.

The increase in federal funding is for emergency work in the state due to the devastating storms that swept through the state on Jan. 23.

Under the president’s order today, Federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures have been increased to 100 percent of the total eligible costs for a 30-day period of the State’s choosing within the first 120 days of the incident period.

