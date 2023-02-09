Advertise
Blood donors discuss its importance ahead of Give from the Heart blood drive

WSFA 12 News is teaming up with LifeSouth Community Blood Center for the annual Give from the...
WSFA 12 News is teaming up with LifeSouth Community Blood Center for the annual Give from the Heart blood drive on Feb. 10, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Once again, blood is in short supply at area hospitals. That’s why WSFA 12 News is teaming up with LifeSouth Community Blood Center to help.

This Friday is our annual Give from the Heart blood drive. The drive will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at LifeSouth Community Blood Center on Carmichael Road. A LifeSouth bloodmobile will also be at the Prattville Donor Center at High Point Town Center, the Wetumpka Walmart and Momma Goldberg’s in downtown Troy from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you want to donate, you must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with a signed consent form from an adult, and weigh at least 110 pounds.

WSFA 12 News spoke with blood donors to find out why they take the time to give. For James Reinhardt, he donates for his family.

“My aunt died of cancer and my dad died of cancer,” said Reinhardt.

Reinhardt has been donating platelets since 2000.

“A platelet donation gives you eight times the number of platelets that a regular blood donation does, so it can help eight more people by donating platelets,” said Reinhardt.

Co-workers Robyn Bryan and Karen Kimball have been donating since they were 16. Now they do it together.

“It’s fun to have a buddy, a blood buddy, when you come to donate,” said Bryan. “The other day, I was there, she was there, we could chat.”

“Blood is something everybody has to have, and if the blood supply is so low that you can’t get help, then where else you going to get it than from donators,” said Kimball.

While many people are afraid of the poke, donors say the nurses at LifeSouth are gentle and caring.

“When they are prepping your arm, you just look away, you focus on something else, and before you know it, the needle’s in and you are donating,” said Bryan.

The annual Give from the Heart blood drive is happening on Friday!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

