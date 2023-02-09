Advertise
CrimeStoppers urging caution after multiple car burglaries in Montgomery

By Brady Talbert
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There has been a series of vehicle break-ins in the capital city. Criminals are climbing into cars and digging through people’s personal belongings.

Anyone who has ever experienced a car burglary will tell you it can feel violating.

“All of my items from my glove compartment was actually on my seats. Things were taken,” said Wendy Brantley

Montgomery police need the public’s help identifying suspects in three vehicle burglaries.

Montgomery Police need the public's help identifying suspects in three vehicle burglaries.
Montgomery Police need the public's help identifying suspects in three vehicle burglaries.(WSFA 12 News)

The most recent one was last week along Forbes Drive. It was a similar story along Interstate Park, which saw two separate break-ins in January.

This series of break-ins points to the importance of protecting your property.

Tony Garrett with the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said criminals prefer to break into unlocked cars because it is more discreet. He said people should always lock their car door and bring any valuables inside.

“The crime occurs so quickly that it’s hard to investigate,” said Garrett.

He urges drivers to park near well-lit areas, and homeowners to invest in security camera systems.

CrimeStoppers heavily relies on security footage to get suspects off the street, keeping them from re-offending.

“Believe it or not, even though we’re showing maybe a bad image or a bad video, we still get a lot of calls in,” Garrett.

Anyone with information on these break-ins is asked to call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward in each of these cases.

