First Alert: Line of rain moves east, but we’re not done with the showers yet

Severe weather risk exists mainly in south Alabama
Late morning showers continue, but after that we are still not done with rain! Amanda explains why...
By Amanda Curran and Nick Gunter
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:25 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As of Thursday morning the line of showers and thunderstorms has now moved into our east Alabama counties. Heavy rain, embedded thunder and gusty wind were all isolated; most of our area experienced just rain and some rumbles. A lack of warmth (lows stayed in 50s and 60s) along with limited muggy air really helped limit storm coverage and intensity - and for that we are grateful!

Once the initial line exits, we are watching for a few storm chances to linger for southern parts of the state through the day on Thursday. Again, a few of those storms could pack a punch, and will be worth watching.

Moving into Friday, forecast models are painting a wetter picture. Rain is becoming more likely on Friday over parts of the region. Expect clouds and rain with cooler temperatures, highs will only warm into the 50s and 60s with lows in the 40s.

This weather pattern is continuing to change with each forecast model run. A quick FIRST ALERT, more wet weather Saturday. The precipitation potential to start the weekend is increasing. If you are not seeing wet weather, clouds will be a good bet, along with chilly conditions.

We finally do look to dry out for Sunday and remain on the colder end of the scale. In fact, as of this typing, Monday is also looking dry with cool conditions.

Rain and rumbles this morning, but scattered showers linger through the first half of the...
Rain and rumbles this morning, but scattered showers linger through the first half of the weekend...(WSFA 12 News)

Rain, and potential storms, look to increase as we approach midweek next week. Something we will watch closely as we push through the next seven days.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

