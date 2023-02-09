Francis Marion School welcomes new educational program to 7th and 8th graders

PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The future is bright for students at Francis Marion School in Perry County.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, the school welcomed a nationwide program that will give 7th and 8th students a unique learning experience.

Francis Marion School is now the fifth school in Alabama to offer the national Star Academy program.

“This is a very bright moment for Francis Marion school and the community of Marion,” said Principal Bruce Jackson.

The Star Academy focuses on at-risk 7th and 8th graders, providing hands-on, STEM-focused learning, re-engaging students, and ensuring future success.

“Once they leave sixth grade, they are identifying themselves. We are trying to find ways to tap into their interests that will help them to continue to be successful once they get into 9 through 12 grade and post-secondary,” said Perry County Superintendent Marcia Smiley.

Besides developing students’ educational skills, the Star Academy also helps them develop emotionally.

This program that meets Alabama educational standards was made available through a $1 million grant from the governor’s Geer fund.

