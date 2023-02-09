Historic Selma church awarded $750,000 grant

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The historic Tabernacle Baptist Church in Selma has been awarded a $750,000 grant, Rep. Terri Sewell announced Thursday.

The funds were awarded through the National Park Service as a $4.48 million investment to preserve sites that have a history of direct involvement in the fight for equal rights.

“Each year, Congress makes decisions about which federal programs to fund, and as the representative of America’s Civil Rights district, investing in historic preservation projects to ensure they receive the critical funding they need and deserve remains one of my top priorities,” said Rep. Terri Sewell. “I am thrilled that the historic Tabernacle Baptist Church in Selma is receiving this funding to provide necessary updates to the infrastructure. As the site of the first mass meeting of the 1960s Voting Rights Movement, this church remains a living testimony of those giants who fearlessly fought for freedom, equality, and justice for all. By preserving these sites, we are reminded of America’s sordid and storied history and remain inspired by the possibilities of our future.”

The church, founded in 1855 and built in 1922, was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2014.

“Receiving a History of Equal Rights Grant advances the preservation of the Historic Tabernacle Baptist Church Selma’s historic site and story. Because of the grant, the Historic Tabernacle Baptist Church,” said Historic Tabernacle Baptist Church Legacy Foundation Inc. Chairwoman Dr. Verdell Lett Dawson. “Legacy Foundation is ecstatic that we can preserve this influential site and history for current and future generations.”

To learn more about NPS’s Historic Preservation grants and the History of Equal Rights Grant Program, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.