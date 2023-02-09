Montgomery family awaits news of missing relatives after Turkey earthquake

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 20,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands injured after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. The quake is one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years.

As teams race to rescue survivors from the rubble, a Montgomery family with relatives in Turkey is waiting to hear from some relatives that are still unaccounted for.

“We don’t know if they’re trapped underneath or if maybe they were able to get out,” Montgomery resident Kristin Bashir said.

Bashir’s husband’s parents, sister, and many cousins, aunts, and uncles live in Antakya, Turkey, about a three-hour drive from the quake’s epicenter. They all witnessed their homes and city crumble with nowhere to run.

“It’s just been devastating both to see the images and the footage coming out from their neighborhood. Areas where we’ve stood, where we’ve walked, where we’ve been with our son, with our family,” Bashir said. “Also, to not be able to get in touch with people and just sit here feeling absolutely helpless that this cellphone can’t get us in touch with them.”

Despite minimal communication, Bashir said she has heard from her sister, mother, and father-in-law, who are safe but in desperate need of supplies.

“Our family and so many others are taking shelter in their car right now since Monday, trying to stay warm and awaiting an evacuation option,” Bashir said. “The surrounding roads are closed for the military and rescue workers to get in, so we’re just trying to make sure they have water and blankets and are trying to find a way to get them gas so when they can get out, they can.”

Feeling helpless thousands of miles away in Montgomery, they are now anxiously waiting to hear from loved ones who are still unaccounted for.

“We just want to try and help any way we can,” Bashir said.

Bashir said they are grateful that so many people have reached out to offer help and support. However, she said what’s most needed now is hands to dig out the rubble and look for survivors amongst the debris. Since they can’t do that, they’ve started a GoFundMe for the rebuilding and resettling that will take place over the following weeks, months, years, etc.

To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/vt9h/earthquake-disaster-help.

Because GoFundMe does not service Turkey, Bashir said they would transfer funds to them via wire transfer.

Officials say those who lived through the quake now face a struggle to survive the aftermath. Snowfall and a lack of water, communications, and power could cause a deadly “secondary disaster.”

