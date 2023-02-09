Montgomery man found guilty of manslaughter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has found Desman Webster guilty of manslaughter for the 2016 killing of 15-year-old Bryan Powell, District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced today.

On November 13, 2016, Powell was attempting to steal a car in the 3000 block of Woodley Road. The car belonged to Webster, who became enraged and shot Powell through the driver’s side window. Webster called the police but, for two hours, hid the fact that he shot Powell and misdirected officers to the location where the vehicle theft occurred.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey expressed his appreciation to Deputy District Attorneys Hannah Loftis, Varian Shaw, and Scott Green for their hard work in the prosecution of this case.

“My office is committed to bringing justice to the families of victims of violent crimes,” Bailey said.

Webster will be sentenced by Judge Jimmy Pool on April 20, 2023.

